Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.