Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 4.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $434.23 and last traded at $431.77. Approximately 69,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,537,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.72.
MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $1,057,056.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
