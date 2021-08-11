Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 4.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $434.23 and last traded at $431.77. Approximately 69,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,537,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.72.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $1,057,056.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

