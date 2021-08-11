Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MOD opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $744.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

