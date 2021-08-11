Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $823,807.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

