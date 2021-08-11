Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,313. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

