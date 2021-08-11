Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

