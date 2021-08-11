Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) vs. EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Head-To-Head Review

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monro and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.13 billion 1.70 $34.32 million $1.14 50.22 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Monro and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 2 0 0 2.00 EVgo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Monro currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Monro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Monro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Monro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 3.85% 7.02% 2.84% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monro beats EVgo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

