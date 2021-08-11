Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $8.88

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.50. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.