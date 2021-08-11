Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $409.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 409.50 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 404.18 ($5.28), with a volume of 833463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.23).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGAM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

