Morgan Stanley Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 299,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after buying an additional 2,061,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $12,527,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

