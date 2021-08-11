Morgan Stanley Has $19.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $745,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

