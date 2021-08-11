Morgan Stanley Raises Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $74.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

AXNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

AXNX opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.23. Axonics has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $70.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,913. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in Axonics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,020,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

