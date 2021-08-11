Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.16.

ESLOY opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

