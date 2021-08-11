Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

