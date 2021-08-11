MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.28.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.59 and a beta of 4.94.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

