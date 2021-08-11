MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $4.50 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

ZBH stock opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

