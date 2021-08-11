MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 70,941 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,941 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $238.45 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

