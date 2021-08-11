MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.12% of Cabot Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,998.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,430,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

