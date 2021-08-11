Mullen Group (MTL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/27/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.
- 7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50.
- 7/23/2021 – Mullen Group was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00.
- 7/6/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.54. 30,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,199. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8612638 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
