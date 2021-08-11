Mullen Group (MTL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mullen Group (TSE: MTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50.

7/23/2021 – Mullen Group was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

7/6/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.54. 30,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,199. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8612638 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

