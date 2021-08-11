MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.55. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 114,467 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.