Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NTRA opened at $105.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

