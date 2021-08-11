National Bank Financial Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.57.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.61. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

