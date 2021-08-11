National Bankshares Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$141.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.57.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$129.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.07. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$93.66 and a 12 month high of C$132.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

