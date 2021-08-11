National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 7,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $243.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

