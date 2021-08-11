National CineMedia, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,005. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $243.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

