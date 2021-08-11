National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

