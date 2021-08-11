Nationwide Fund Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 45.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.79% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $663,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 10,471,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.63. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

