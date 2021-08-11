NativeCoin (N8V) Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $26.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00306674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00037126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

