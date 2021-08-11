Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,022 shares of company stock worth $1,658,387. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

