Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Nautilus Biotechnology comprises approximately 3.9% of Amazon com Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Amazon com Inc owned approximately 8.72% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

