Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 481,590 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

