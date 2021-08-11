Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 481,590 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.48.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
