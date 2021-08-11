Needham & Company LLC Raises Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $147.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

KRNT opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $134.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

