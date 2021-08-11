NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

NGMS stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 140.26. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

