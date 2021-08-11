Nevro Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

