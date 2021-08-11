New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 100 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

