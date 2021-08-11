New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,600 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.