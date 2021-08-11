New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,300 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

