New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $844,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

