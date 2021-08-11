New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $705,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

