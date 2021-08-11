New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.