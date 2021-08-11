New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Purchases $247,000.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,565. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

