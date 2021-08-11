NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of NBEV stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. NewAge has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after buying an additional 916,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 272,382 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 168.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 509,510 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
