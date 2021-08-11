Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.97. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.03, with a volume of 729,821 shares traded.

NPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.66.

The company has a market cap of C$9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7555974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

