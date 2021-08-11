Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

