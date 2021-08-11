Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.67, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.06.

The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 0.99.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

