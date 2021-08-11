NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.20. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 30,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

