Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells $35,844.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,751. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.