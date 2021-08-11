Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 44,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $309.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

