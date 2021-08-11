Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Invacare by 33.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

