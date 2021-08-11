Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

